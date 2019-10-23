By honoring Diane Trued Tucker, we are remembering her love of family, pets, baking and gardening. She was a truly remarkable lady and we miss her very much. Born October 15, 1928, she passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Howd; daughters, Viki, Cathy, Ainsley (Marji) and Suzi; grandchildren, Samantha, Mathew, Jesika, Blair, Raeann, Stevie, Gabe and Zach; great grandchildren, Carter, Jeffrey and Jakob. There are many other relatives and friends who were part of her life.
Entertaining with family and friends was one of her greatest joys. We are celebrating her life with a small gathering, enjoying her favorite meals and desserts, sharing memories, good times and remembering the love she gave to all of us.
