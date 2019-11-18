A Celebration of Life for Dick Norlin will be held December 6, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Blvd. All friends and family are invited but a RSVP would be most helpful for our planning purposes. You can reach his wife via her or Dick’s e-mail, or Facebook messaging.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Latest News
- Umpqua women finish fifth, men sixth at NWAC Championships
- New Mexico Joins Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative
- New Protections Finalized for Corals, Sponges, Underwater Canyons off U.S. West Coast
- Democrats’ Southern victories could affect redistricting
- Federal court: Tribal water rights outrank farmers’ rights
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.