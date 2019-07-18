Dirk “Brink” Brinkman went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019, as a result of complications from Lewy Body Dementia. Brink was born on December 16, 1944, in Middelburg, The Netherlands, to Cornelius Brinkman and Johanna Brinkman.
Brink was a graduate of Redlands High School (California), University of Redlands (Public Administration), San Bernardino County Sheriff's Academy (California), and the FBI National Academy (Quantico, Virginia). Brink worked for almost 20 years for the Redlands Police Department, and later years in manufacturing supervision and sales management. His passions included photography, travel, and camping.
Brink and his wife, Sue, were married for 55 years. They moved from Southern California to Roseburg, OR, in 2006, where they have enjoyed their retirement years close to their family.
Brink is survived by his wife Sue; his son Mark (and Pauline) Brinkman; daughter, Shelley (and John) Miller; daughter, Jennifer Sines; sister, Charlotte (and Jim) Karper; brother, Fred Brinkman; and six grandchildren, Ethan Miller, Emily (and Jeff) Beard, Grant Brinkman, Claire Brinkman, Kaitlyn Brinkman, and Zane Sines.
A memorial service is scheduled to be held at Melrose Community Church on Saturday, August 17th, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to Forest Home Christian Conference Center, 40000 Valley of the Falls Dr., Forest Falls, CA 92339.
