On Sunday, November 1, 2020 Robert Yates, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 85. Bob was born Jan 27,1935 in Tacoma, WA to Peter and Margaret (Lingham) Yates.
Bob received his doctorate of veterinary medicine from Washington State University in 1960, and was a member of the AGR fraternity. On December 17,1960, Bob married Cherie Hoffman. They raised a daughter, Joan and a son, Bryan. He served two years in the military at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonia, TX.
He is survived by his wife Cherie; daughter, Joan Hendricks (Mike); and son, Dr. Bryan Yates (Nancy Patterson); four grandchildren, Caitlin Babbitt Byrne, Joy Babbitt, Daniel and Kyle Yates; brother, Bill Yates; and sister,
Peg McLarney.
Dr. Yates owned and practiced 30 years at his Nob Hill Animal Clinic in Yakima, WA. Robert and Cherie moved to Roseburg, OR in 2005.
Robert was an avid fisherman, golfer, skier and wind surfer, also a private pilot. His joy was volunteering at Wild Life Safari.
Robert was cremated at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses. Memorial at a future date.
