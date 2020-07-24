On June 18th, after spending a pleasant day with his wife of 60 years, Eileen, Don passed away peacefully at home from what was likely an aneurysm.
Don was born on May 1st, 1937 in Clebit, Oklahoma, to Henderson and Doris Cotnam. Having spent most of his youth alongside his eight siblings in Lakeview, Oregon, Don transferred to Roseburg, Oregon, his senior year. He joined the Navy after graduation, where he served as a Navy electrician for four years. Returning home, he went to work for Sims Electric and later Umpqua Comm. College, where he retired in 1997. After returning home from the Navy, Don met and married Eileen and the two spent the majority of their lives in Roseburg, having raised their only son, Steven there until recently relocating to Molalla, OR, where the couple happily spent the last year.
To know Don was to know that he was a life member of The Loyal Order of Moose International. In 2001, he earned the highest Moose honor, that of Supreme Governor. Don's main goal with the Moose was to raise money to support the children at Mooseheart, a residential children facility supporting babies six months to youths up to 18 yrs. in need. He also worked to support Moosehaven, for seniors.
Don was a fierce competitor at most everything. Golf was his favorite pastime and he enjoyed watching all sports, and was an avid reader. Don also loved hunting and fishing, he and Steven never missed an opening day. He attended all school games which Steve participated, and many of his grandchildren's games and school events as possible. Don truly was a family man and as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grew, he loved nothing more than hopping in his truck and heading to see them. Sometimes that meant a quick trip to Bend, OR, the valley, the coast, or a day drive to Idaho to see the youngest of the brood.
Don, the oldest of nine children, was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John. Other siblings preceding him were his sisters, Dolly Smith, Faye Exceen, JoCarol; (Jodi) McClain, who preceded him on April 13, 2020, and Judy Pullman. Surviving siblings are Norma Hicks, Cynthia (Larry) Pringle and David (Jody) Cotnam, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife Eileen Cotnam, Don is survived by his son Steven (Kimberly) Cotnam; granddaughters, Cassidy (Ed) Kane, Katie (Chris) Johnston, Chelseah Cotnam; great-grandson, Jayden; great-granddaughters, Zoey, Rivera, Raleigh, Esta and Francis (Frankie). He loved each of us, was loved dearly by each of us, and will be greatly missed.
A donation in his memory may be donated to Moose International, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539.
A private family internment will be held.
