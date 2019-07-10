Born: 2/7/1930 in Long Beach, CA. Died: 7/6/2019.
Don was born and raised in Long Beach, CA, and graduated from Long Beach Jordan H.S. He was signed by the Cleveland Indians in 1947, where a car accident ended his baseball career.
Don went on to become an accomplished welder and mechanic. His strong sense of adventure led him to pursue auto racing; move to Oregon in the 70s; become a logger; and an engineer on a deep-sea fishing boat.
He lived with his wife of 54 years, Bette Fitzpatrick, in a home built by his and her own hands on North Myrtle. He accomplished his goal of living out his days in his home.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and two children. He is survived by his wife, children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Fitz's wishes, no service will be held.
