On December 3, 2020, our beloved 97-year-old Dad, Don Severson, joined our beloved Mom, Betty, somewhere on a sunny beach in heaven, not far from a good salmon river and a baseball park. Mom and Dad met in 1947 as students at a University of Oregon “Hello Dance” after which they never said goodbye to each other. So, as we see it, they have been married for 73 years--going on eternity.
Don Severson was born on March 16, 1923, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Sever and Mary Severson. He was a ferocious 135 lb. center and middle linebacker on the Albert Lea football team and “the most dangerous man on ice” on his hockey team. We have yet to track down what made our sweet Dad so dangerous. Perhaps it was because his big brothers protected him whenever necessary.
Dad enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942. He was stationed in Halesworth, England and flew 32 missions over Germany and France in a B-24 Bomber, serving as radioman and backup bombardier. He was so proud to serve his country and honored to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and to serve as Grand Marshall of the Douglas County Veteran’s Day Parade. A kind and peaceful man, he nevertheless always said, quite simply, “Someone had to do it. It had to get done.”
Dad earned his degree in physical education at the University of Oregon, where he fell in love with Mom and baseball. He taught at Roseburg High School for 30 years while coaching baseball at all levels. He took two American Legion teams to nationals and still holds the second highest winning percentage of any coach at that level in the State of Oregon. He never gave up for any reason on a single kid—something we three kids know quite well, as we certainly gave him reasons to give up on us and he never did. After retiring from teaching, he continued to work with community baseball into his 90’s while devoting himself to St. George’s Episcopal Church, to golfing, camping, and traveling with Mom and friends, and to fishing. With Dad’s passing, the North Umpqua salmon and steelhead feel much safer today.
Don Severson was preceded in death by his parents, his five siblings, our mother, and many close friends. He is survived by his three children—Gay Severson Sommer and her husband Brian, Ken Severson and his wife Vicki, Ron Severson and his wife, Christa; four grandchildren—Torben, Toland, Lizzy, and Erik; five great-grandchildren—Elle, Anya, Aaron, Blakely, and Tucker; and cousins and extended family beyond counting.
Dad did not like making decisions about the future. He always just said, “We’ll cross that bridge when it comes.” And, when the bridge came, he would just do what was necessary and good, simply saying, “You play the cards you are dealt.” He loved his wife, he loved his family, he loved his friends and community, he loved his country, and he loved God. He would make decisions at the right time in accordance with those loves. He would want us all to do the same.
We all know this is a hard time for gatherings. For now, we have decided to have a viewing at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Avenue, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. this Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and will plan a celebration of life at a later time. Even if you do not want to view Dad, we would love to see you. Please spread the word. We will provide masks and hand sanitizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.