Dona passed away peacefully on Monday, September 15, 2019, surrounded by family and into the arms of Jesus.
She was born February, 1935 to Bill and Amy Rose Adair in Roseburg and has lived here all her life. Dona graduated from Roseburg High School in 1953 and worked on the Orange R school newspaper. Over the years she worked as secretary to Ralph Patterson (Dance Studio) and the Nazarene Church.
She was active in the Roseburg Republican party and at one point was able to attend the Republican National Convention. Needless to say, she was a life-long Republican and when her first grandson was born, she sent out announcements stating “It’s a Republican!” She was also active in the Street Memories auto club; and often attended the Old Timers Fiddler’s events and served as their secretary.
Dona married Sparky Brown on February 16, 1953, and together they worked to build a lucrative auto body shop business—Pal Body Shop. After retirement, together they opened up Amy Rose Antiques and then a commercial and residential rental business.
After the death of Sparky in 2008, she married Jerry Hash, her high school sweetheart, on November 17, 2011, and they had eight fantastic years of marriage. Thank you, Jerry for taking such wonderful care of Dona. Shortly after their marriage, Dona received an L-Vad (heart pump) because of a heart attack. She survived on the L-Vad for eight years, longer than most.
Besides spoiling her grandsons, Dona was an avid collector. You name it, she collected it. Longtime family friend, Chuck Johnson, was guilty of getting her involved in auctions—her latest passion. The only enemies Dona had were those she outbid.
Dona loved animals and always had a cat or dog at any given time.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Joshua Caleb Brown; her brother Jack Adair; her parents Bill and Amy Rose Adair; and her husband, Sparky Brown.
Dona is survived by her husband, Jerry Hash; her son Jimmy Brown and wife Julie; daughter Connie Brown De Dobbelaere and her husband Mike; grandsons, Jesse and Jordan Brown; and nieces, Jodi Stringer and Joanne Forbes.
Services will be held at Chapel of the Roses on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Douglas County Humane Society.
