Donald B. Cundick, age 87, of Roseburg, OR, passed away at home in his sleep on Monday, May 13th, 2019.
Donald was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 11th, 1932, to Lamont and Margarete Cundick. He was raised in White Pine County, Nevada, where he attended school and then worked for Kennecott Copper.
Donald moved to Oregon in 1960, and worked many jobs until finding his calling in the beer distribution business. He was a distributer until retiring in 1993. He retired on a Friday and started Bullets tap cleaning business on the following Monday. He worked until he was 86, before selling his business due to failing health.
He enjoyed hunting and camping, working around his home and driving his 1929 model A. Donald is survived by his sons Chuck and Buck Cundick of Glide, Oregon, and Ken Cundick of Ruth, Nevada; and stepdaughters, Charlene Rainville of Canyonville, Oregon, and Bonnie Ellerby of Portland, Oregon; as well as many grandchildren great-grandchildren.
He was preceeded in death by his wife Yvonne; brothers, Dick and Melvin Cundick; stepson, Bernie Britcha; and grandson, Shilo Cundick.
He will be missed by family and the many friends he made over the years who knew him as Bullet.
Lord, you have a really hard worker there now, but if you could see fit, give him a bit of vacation time. He could really use some.
