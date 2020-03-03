Donald Bentz, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Roseburg, Oregon, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, after a short illness. Don was born in Reno, NV on April 25, 1938, and is preceded in death by his parents, Geneva (Lightner) and Harry “Pops” Bentz; his wife, Carol (Bolin); and his younger sister, Donna (Beretta).
Don served in the US Army, attended Oregon State University, owned several businesses, and lived in Roseburg for 60 years. In 1960, he married Beverly Ginter (Cole), with whom he had two daughters, Laurie (Dodd) of Brookings, OR, and Cindy (Rudisill) of Seattle, WA. In 1981, Don married Carol (Bolin), and her children Russ Bolin, Kay Hawes, and David Bolin joined the family. In 2018, he married Sue Merrill.
Don is survived by Sue and his daughters, Laurie and Cindy (who were home with him when he passed away), Russ, Kay, and David; his younger brother, Gary; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Don made a number of loyal and lifelong friends, each of whom has many memorable stories of good times. Don loved to travel, laugh, and live large with his family and friends. Just three weeks before he passed, he was in Hawaii on vacation with Sue. While sad to see him go, his family and friends are grateful to have been part of his life, which he lived to the fullest, and for his unforgettable laugh. He made every burden a little easier to bear, and every day a lot more fun. We look forward to seeing him again in that great happy hour in the sky, which we know he is surely enjoying now.
Services will be held at the Roseburg National Cemetery on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. with a gathering of his family and friends to follow that will celebrate his life in a style we know Don will appreciate.
“Friendships begun in this world will be taken up again, never to be broken off.” - St. Francis de Sales
