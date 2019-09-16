Don D. Thompson of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away over Labor Day Weekend. He was 83. He is survived by his son William; stepchildren, Ray, Mike, Candy, Tammy and Tera; grand-children, Alex, Nick and Eric; step-grandchildren, Melissa, James, Madia, Crystal, Aaron, Keith Cortney, and Caitlin.
His daughter Lisa and wife Dolly are deceased.
He was a former Exalted Ruler of the local Elks club. He donated his time keeping Gaddis Park clean and trash free.
No funeral will be held, his ashes will be scattered at a later date.
