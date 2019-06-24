Donald ‘Don’ Larue Pautot, 72, of Sutherlin, OR, passed on Friday, May 31, 2019 in New Mexico surrounded by his wife Marie and stepson Richard Munro. Don was born April 2, 1947 in Williamsport, PA to Victor R. Pautot and Blanche L. Grimes.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy Seabees during 24 years of enlistment. He did three tours of Vietnam and was awarded a Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Good Conduct Medal (5th award for the period of service ending Oct. 23, 1985), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/FMF Combat Operations Device w/Bronze Star, Navy Efficiency "E" Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon,
He leaves behind his favorite four-legged friends, Tiny and Isabella.
Honors will be held Thur., July 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Fair Oaks Community Church, 866 Fair Oaks Rd., Sutherlin, OR 97479. Burial later that day in PA.
