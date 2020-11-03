Donald “Don” Robert Rychard died in the care of his family at his home in Yoncalla, Oregon on Oct. 28, 2020. He was born to Art and Rhoda Rychard, Dec. 13, 1928 in Yoncalla. He graduated from Yoncalla High School in 1946 and married his wife Radine of 65 years, in 1949.
Don was diagnosed with Polio shortly after returning from an elk hunting trip to the Wallowa Mountains in 1948. Although he was told that he would never walk again, he never let it affect what he wanted to do in life. He spent his career as a Lumber Grader in several sawmills around Drain and finished his career at Mt. Baldy Sawmill. He was a member of the Yoncalla Saddle Club when it first started in 1948. He is remembered by his large garden and enjoyed giving away vegetables to friends and family. His hobbies included deer and elk hunting and fishing at Crescent Lake and the coast.
Don is survived by his daughter Estella (Ken) Myers of Yoncalla, OR.; and a son, Doug (Cheryl) Rychard of Bend, OR; along with seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his wife Radine and his daughter Linda Dunsdon.
A celebration of life will be held next summer in the town that held his heart. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Yoncalla Alumni Scholarship, PO Box 925, Yoncalla, OR 97499 or Community of Christ, Camp Remote, PO Box 555, Yoncalla, OR 97499.
