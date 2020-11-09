Donald Earl Russell, age 85, of Myrtle Creek, OR, passed away November 5, 2020 in Roseburg, OR. He was born December 29, 1934 in Capitan, NM to Mary Iona Bliss of TX, and Charles Hayden Russell of TN.
Don is survived by wife Anita; sister Shirley Gray; brother, Charles Roy Russell; daughters, Sherry Murphy and Julie Combs; son, Steve Switzer; sister-in-law, Pattie Young; grandchildren, Donal Murphy, Justin Combs, Aaron Murphy, Carissa Switzer, Steven Switzer, Shane Switzer and Sawyer Switzer; five great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and one nephew. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Hayden and sister Dorothy.
Don spent his early youth on a ranch in New Mexico, and then the family moved to Springville, CA. As a young man, Don earned his living many ways, including logging before enlisting in the Air Force. Don settled into a career as a systems technician for PacBell/AT&T until retiring in 1985 with 30 years of service.
Don and his wife Anita met and married in El Centro in 1983. They lived in Denver, CO, Lake Shawnee, NJ, and Escondido, CA, before settling in Myrtle Creek, OR. They enjoyed taking road trips and travelled to 49 of the 50 States, missing only Hawaii.
Don was a man of strong beliefs. He was a religious man and a long-time member of the Tri-City Church of Christ. His faith in our country was strong as well. His fierce opinions about our political system were well known. He was as proud of being a Vice Commander of the American Legion, as he was of being an Air Force veteran. He was a loyal and loving man.
Don enjoyed spending time with family and friends, whether it be playing cards, camping trips, or having loved ones over for the holidays. Don loved to tell stories about his life adventures and memories. We will truly miss him and listening to his tales.
Don will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
