Donald Edward Pelc, age 82, of Tenmile, Oregon, went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 29, 2020. He was born in Ontario, Oregon on June 7, 1938 to William and Freda Harsin Pelc. He was born fifth out of 17 children.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; four brothers; and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Pelc; sons, Donald E., Greg, Robin, Kendon and Cammie, Donjon and wife Mindy; two daughters in Illinois; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four adopted kids, Albert, Gary and Juli, twins Miria and Michell.
Donald will be missed for all of his stories.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Roseburg National Cemetery.
