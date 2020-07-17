Donald Ellis Nissen was born on February 24th, 1947 in Lincoln, Nebraska to parents Robert and Bonnie Nissen. Don passed away on July 4th, 2020 in the comfort of his own home in Roseburg, Oregon, at the age of 73.
Don was raised in Yuma, Arizona. He joined the US Navy in 1964, serving our country for three years. He was stationed in California, Texas and the Mediterranean aboard the USS Saratoga.
He moved to Oregon in the early 70’s and married his wife of 43 years, Grace Nissen on August 20th, 1977. Together they served the Lord being involved in church activities, and helping other when they could.
He served as a Drug and Rehab Counselor, then moved into sales where he retired from Zep in 2008.
He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and golfing along with taking his chances playing cards.
Don is survived by his wife; his sister Linda Nietupski; two sons, Donald Wagstaff and Troy Murphy; his daughter, Rosella Goodwin; along with two grandsons, and five granddaughters.
A service will be held at Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave, Roseburg, Oregon 97471, on July 25th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Masks will be required.
