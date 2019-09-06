Age 105, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, September 5, 2019. A public view will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a service to follow at Noon at Westside Christian Church, 2712 W Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
