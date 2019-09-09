Long-time Roseburg community leader Donald H. Reed passed away at his home Wednesday, September 5, 2019 at age 105 years, surrounded by his loving family. Reed was born in West Virginia July 8, 1914 to Allen S. Reed and wife Julia O'Dell, the youngest of seven children. The family moved to Roseburg where Reed attended Roseburg High School, graduating from Oakland High School. Donald was preceded in his death by his wife Lucile, also from Oakland, Oregon. They were married nearly 80 years before her death. Reed leaves a large, loving family including his son Steve Reed and wife Ann, daughter Janet Rains and husband Frank O'Neil, son Robert Reed and wife Karen, grandchildren David Reed and wife Kristi, Julie Hughey and husband Rob, Brooke Kramer and husband Justin, Gregory Rains and wife Mary, Jehnee Rains and husband Adam King, and Geoff Reed and wife Nina. Great grandchildren are Amelia Reed, McKenzie Reed, Eston and Audrey Hughey, and Michael Rains. A fifth-generation child is Rosalie Lucile Rains. Reed was employed by US Bank, where he began his career in 1937 and became assistant manager in 1948. He retired from US Bank after a long career there. Reed was extremely active in the local community. Beginning with PTA and Boy Scouts, Reed continued volunteer work as Chairman of the local
Red Cross, Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, the local YMCA, and the Douglas Community Hospital. He was Board chairman of the Roseburg School Board as well as on the Finance Committee when Umpqua Community College was established. Reed was President of Rotary Club, a member of Laurel Masonic Lodge, attaining 33rd Degree Scottish Rite, a member of Shriners, and a member of the Roseburg Elks Club. He and his wife were long-time members of the Roseburg Country Club, where they both avidly loved golfing. The Reed family were members of First Christian Church, where Reed was a trustee. Later the family moved to the Westside Christian Church, where Donald and Lucile created a long-time scholarship program, sending many young Roseburg residents to college. The Reeds have resided at Riverview Terrace for the last 15 years. Public viewing will be Wednesday, September 11 from 10:00 to 11:30am at the Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Avenue in Roseburg. Masonic Honors will be offered at 10: 00 am at the start of public viewing. Funeral service will follow at noon. Internment will be at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. Celebration of Life in Donald Reed's honor will be at 2:00pm, Riverview Terrace, 1970 W. Harvard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Westside Christian Church Scholarship Fund. Those who knew Donald Reed will remember him as a loving, caring, gentle man who gave much to his family, his church, and his community. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 541-537-9300.
