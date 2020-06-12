Donald Howard Gingery, age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Don was born January 24, 1925 in Washington, Iowa to Howard and Elizabeth Gingery. After graduation from Washington High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country during WWII as a Marine corpsmen in the Pacific Theater.
After the war, Don attended Central College in Pella, Iowa where he met Beverly Vander Heiden. They married in the local Baptist Church on December 10, 1949, and soon after, moved to Corvallis, Oregon where Don pursued his interest in forestry. From Oregon State College, in 1952, Don earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Management with a Minor in Business. He worked for Weyerhauser and Brookings Plywood for a few years then in 1959 settled with his family in Roseburg, where he continued to work for twenty-six years in the forestry industry for US Plywood and Champion Timberlands, then retired the first time. With the desire to remain productive, Don went back to work for the US Department of Agriculture APHIS Program where he participated in grasshopper and exotic moth surveys form 1985-1991.
Family, friends and community were important to Don. As an avid outdoorsman he enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with his boys. He amazed everyone during the 1960s and 1970s when he cross country skied into remote areas to harvest the ‘perfect’ Christmas tree!
After retirement, Don and Bev traveled to Iowa regularly to visit relatives and to Arizona in the winters to snowbird with their friends. When home, Don contributed numerous hours do ground maintenance at the VA National Cemetery.
Don is survived by three sons: Mark (Fran Wong), Bruce (Carrie Scallon), John (Patti Snyder); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Don was predeceased by Beverly, his wife of over 67 years, on August 27, 2017.
A small graveside service with immediate family is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.