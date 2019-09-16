Donald Keith Zifka of Ryderwood, WA, passed peacefully on September 11, 2019.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife Marlene Smith Zifka on May 19, 2016. He leaves behind four sons, Keith (Chalea) of Auburn, WA, Lance (Judy) of Canby, OR, Jim (Ginger) of Salkum, WA, and Jeff of Ryderwood, WA; sister, Jerilynn Winter of Roseburg, OR; as well as grandsons, David and Scott; and granddaughter, Andrea.
Don attended Riddle High School, played in sports and worked at Vedder’s store while going to school. He joined the US Navy and discharged after four years as a YN1. Don earned two degrees from OTI (Oregon Technical Institute) and went on to work for Hyster Forklifts as Sales and General Manager in San Francisco.
He would like to thank Riddle, OR, for a great childhood and his wife, Marlene for a great adventure.
