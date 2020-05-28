On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Donald Ray Eslinger of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away at the age of 65.
Donald was born July 18, 1954 in Ellensburg, Washington to Mary Fisk (Webb) and Emmett Eslinger. Donald attended Umpqua Community College and Oregon State University. He served in the Marines and worked for the Roseburg VA for 22 years where he retired.
Donald was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed classic cars and participating in Graffiti weekend events and festivals each year with his granddaughters Erin and Hannah.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Fisk; stepfather, Leonard Fisk; sister, Jackie Strickland; daughter, Erin M. Eslinger; nephew, Brian Strickland; and grandson, Logan Hicks.
Donald is survived by his father, Emmett; wife, Patricia; daughters, Jennifer Gill (Brett) and Ashley Eslinger (Josh); stepsons, William Hicks (Merrie), Eugene Hicks (Elena), and Larry Hicks (Linda); brothers, Dale Eslinger (Sheila) and Dwayne Eslinger Sr.; grandchildren, Erin, Hannah, Noah, Cora, Hayden, Emma, Marcie, Craig, James, Lucas, Atlas, Eros, and Dwayne; great-granddaughter, Lila; nieces and nephews including Dale, Tim, Tristine, Danielle, Michael, Dwayne Jr., and Laura; and longtime friend, Larry Kvidera.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg at 12:30 p.m. A viewing will be held from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. and service immediately following. Donald will be laid to rest at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
