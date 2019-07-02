DONALD RAY MELTON
Donald Ray Melton, age 56, passed away in his home on June 16, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1963, in Stockton, CA, to Fair Jean Godfrey and Donald Tommy Melton. He graduated from Salinas Highschool in Salinas, CA, in 1980. Upon graduation, he pursued a lifetime carrier as a retail meat cutter. He served his apprenticeship in Chico, California. He achieved his journeyman status and worked for many years for Albertsons in California and transferred to the Roseburg store in 1995, where he remained until his retirement in 2014.
Donald is survived by his brothers Tommy Melton from Summersville, SC, Bob Hewitt from Los Angeles, CA, and Mel Hewitt from Loveland, CO; his mother Fair Hewitt; stepfather, James Hewitt of Roseburg; and his daughter Leah Renee Melton of Chesapeake, VA.
When he was about six years old, he caught his first fish, a 40-pound Cod off the coast of Rohde Island. Donald became an avid fisherman after that and loved fishing the Umpqua. He will be forever loved by his family and friends.
It was Donald’s wish that there be no memorial service.
