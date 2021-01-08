Donald Ray Moore passed away at his home in Lakeview with his beautiful wife and lovely daughters by his side on December 23, at 8:58 a.m. He is loved and will be missed by many family members and friends.
Don's family was the most important thing to him and always came first. He loved his wife Claudia (Evans) ferociously. He loved his daughters and their families adamantly; Amanda, husband Terry Curtis and their children Liam, Ayana and Emma; Kristen, husband Jacob Sweatt and their children Olivia, Jacob Jr., Kaelyn and Shailee; Christy, husband Rory Simpson and their children Evaleen and Declan; Celia (Sally) and her children Jane and Henry; Jessica, husband Adam Rasmussen and their sons Tyler and Cooper. He loved his parents and siblings dearly.
Throughout his life his heart was deep and full, and his love was unconditional. Those of us who were blessed to be a part of that love knew the depths it reached. Don was many things, he was wise, he was kind, he was thoughtful, he was empathetic, he was insightful, and he was talented. But most of all, he gave and received love. Don's greatest legacy is the love and compassion that he taught his daughters, to be passed on and shared with the world.
Memorial service will be held in May, location TBD.
