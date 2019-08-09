Donald Wayne Weaver, known to friends as “Poncho” passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 from a short battle of cancer, at the age of 85.
A native of Tenmile, Oregon, Don attended Reston Ridge Grade School. In January of 1956, he began his service in the United States Marine Corps. Don spent his working life at Roseburg Forest Products and retired in 1999. His hobbies were trips to Bandon, Oregon, Saturday Night Car races, going to the Wildlife Safari Drive Thru, hunting, and fishing along with collecting rocks for cutting and polishing.
Don is survived by his brothers Keith and Doug Weaver; his three children, Don Weaver and his wife Tammy of Tenmile, Oregon, Willena Gray and her husband Jerry of Roseburg, Oregon, and Tammy Neavoll and her husband Darrin of Roseburg, Oregon; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Merle and Willena Weaver; brothers, Raymond, Leland and Ken; and a sister, Sandy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Avenue. At the family’s request, contributions may be made in Don’s memory to the Cancer Association. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
