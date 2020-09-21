Donald William Bodeen went home to be with his Savior at the age of 96 at his home in Roseburg, with his wife, Araminta, by his side.
Donald was born April 8, 1924 in Greeley, Colorado to Annie and John Bodeen. Don resided in Greeley during his growing up years. He joined the Army Air Force in 1943, where he served in the China Offensive, Central Burma, and India Burma campaigns. He received an Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in January 1946. After the service, he attended Colorado State College of Education where he received his bachelors and master’s degree in English.
Don met, courted, and married his love, Araminta Lou Sales on June 3, 1950. He and his family moved from Greeley, Colorado to Roseburg, Oregon in 1953. He worked as an English teacher at Roseburg High School for 30 years. He was also privileged to teach Bible as literature. He was the Yearbook advisor for 30 years, receiving many awards for his yearbooks. He coached tennis for 43 years. Donald was an avid tennis player in his youth, receiving many trophies during his competitive years. He was always an active member of his church. He served many years at the North Roseburg Evangelical Church and later at Wellspring Bible Fellowship. He found great joy in memorizing Gods word.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Araminta Bodeen; his children: Cheryl Hambrick (Don) of Roseburg, Janel Hahn (Brad) of Sutherlin, and Len Bodeen (Sharon) of Sutherlin; grandchildren: Rebecca Wilson (Greg), Rachel Smith (Javan), Araminta Judd (Joel), Ransom Bodeen (Annie), Gabriel Bodeen (Hongsup), Jared Schricker, Shiloh Godsey (Mike), Alana Schricker, Kelly Ingvalson (Deyton); great-grandchildren: Emily VanBergen (Erich), Jonathan Wilson (Elizabeth), Joshua Smith, Joel Smith, Daniel Wilson, Gabrielle Smith, Christian Schricker, Ariana Schricker, Grace Judd, Abraham Bodeen, and Thomas Bodeen.
There will be a viewing on September 22, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Wilsons Chapel of the Roses. A private burial service will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens on September 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Craig Kinney. There will be a memorial service at Wellspring Bible Fellowship on September 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., to honor his life and service to the Lord.
