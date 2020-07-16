Donna Lee Schaeffer Selsor passed away April 6, 2020 at her home from heart and lung failure. She had her two daughters and Hospice care in the last few months of her life caring for her in her home.
Donna was born April 6, 1935 to Harley and Martha (Ione) Schaeffer in Roseburg. She was a Roseburg High School graduate in 1952. She married Robert Selsor in 1953 and they had three children. They made their home in So. California. They both as educators for the LA City School District. She spent summers in Oregon, camping, hiking, canoeing, enjoying the outdoors with family. She and Robert were divorced in 1977.
Donna travelled to Scotland, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. She retired to Bend, OR in 1977, continuing to enjoy outdoor activities, her card group, crosswords, board games and family.
Donna is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Jane Schaeffer of Yakima, WA; her three children, Lois Cross (Edward) of Sunriver, OR, Donald Selsor of West Hills, CA, and Lori Powell-Maisto of Bend; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She requested no funeral services and memorial contributions may be made to the High Desert Museum in Bend, or the Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.