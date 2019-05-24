Donna Lou Avery, age 88, passed away on May 10, 2019 in Albany, OR, formerly from Roseburg, OR. Donna was born June 2, 1930 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Edward and Josephine Flindt, where she grew up. Her family moved to Roseburg in May, 1947 and she graduated from Roseburg High School in 1948. Then, she attended business school. She married Hedley Carbis in June, 1954, and they moved to Seattle for his work. He passed away and she returned to live in Roseburg.
In December, 1967, she married Stewart Avery. They had a son, Scott who was born June, 1969, and was her pride and joy.
Donna worked at BLM for most of her working years. Donna loved to play golf, bridge, pinochle, travel in their RV to Alaska, and trips to Reno. She enjoyed getting together with friends and family gatherings. Donna is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her son, Scott in 2012; and her sister, Vicki Nelson Waters. Donna is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kim Avery of Woodinville, WA; granddaughter, Kira; step-son, Michael Carbis of Sequim, WA; nieces, Diane (Ron) Sievers of Albany, OR, Cindy Rich of Roseburg, OR, and Lisa Nelson of Lake Oswego, OR; great-nephews, Matt and Jason Sievers, and Brian and Curtis Neal.
No funeral service will be held. AAsum-Defour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
