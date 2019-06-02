Donna Mary Weaver

Age 89 of Roseburg entered heaven May 15, 2019 at the home of her son Craig Weaver. Born February 28, 1930 in Norfolk, Nebraska- Moved to Oregon in 1940.
She married Robert Weaver November 25, 1947. Survived by sons Robert (Tanni), Richard (Maxine), Craig Weaver, sister Laverne Derrick, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and great grancdchildren. Preceded by her husband, son Mark, and daughter Suellen. Private services were held. Burial at Fair Oaks Cemetery, Sutherlin.
Donations in her memory be made to Amedisy Hospice, 1820 NW Mulholland Dr. Roseburg, OR 97470.
