Doris Ann (Wood) Gosline died peacefully at the age of 93. She was born in Douglas, Wyoming, on August 14, 1925. At the age of two months she moved with her parents to Roseburg, Oregon. She spent most of her childhood in Coquille, Oregon, where she met the love of her life, Glen Gosline. They married in 1945.
They owned and operated Gosline Jewelers, at first in Myrtle Creek, and then in Roseburg, Oregon. They raised five boys, David, Stephen, James, Daniel, and finally, Michael.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; son, Steven; and son, Daniel. She also had a daughter, Diane, who died shortly after childbirth. She leaves behind her son David; son Jim and daughter in-law, Sylvia Gosline; granddaughter, Ashley Gosline; grandson, Devon Gosline; and great-granddaughter, Zoey Gosline; son, Michael Gosline; grandson, Justin Boggess; and grandson, Bryan Gosline. She also leaves behind a very special friend, Diane Jackson.
A memorial service for her and her son, Daniel Gosline, will be at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.