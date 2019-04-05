Died peacefully in Roseburg, OR, on March 21st, 2019, at the age of 99 (fourteen days before her 100th birthday).
She was born on April 2nd, 1919, in Missoula, MT, lived much of her life in California, however she lived the last two years in Roseburg, OR, with her son, Jim.
She is survived by her two sons, Jim and Bob; her five grandsons, Steve, Dewayne, Don, Greg and Burt; four granddaughters, Lorraine, Cheryl, Teresa and Sara; ten great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Betty; grandson, Ellis; and great-grandson, Matt.
She was a kind, loving woman who lived life to the fullest and she will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.