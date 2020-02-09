Doris Isabel Goodman was born July 19, 1932 to Rose and Eldon McMullen in Dinuba CA. Her parents owned restaurants in that area so Doris naturally grew up knowing the restaurant industry. She moved to Oakland OR in 1950 where she meet her future husband Dave Goodman. They were married 60 years and had three sons David, Dan & Doug. Doris worked in several restaurants in the Oakland/Sutherlin area and loved waiting on and visiting with customers. She later opened the Oaks Cafe in Oakland where she enjoyed taking care of her home town local crowd. Doris also had a remarkable green thumb. She could take a cutting or stick anything in dirt and it would grow. In addition to time spent with the family, especially the grandkids, Doris loved giving advise to and helping all the customers in Goodman's Nursery. Doris is survived by her two sons Dan(Paulette) and Doug(Sharon)-six grandchildren-David(Bo), Derek, Patrick, Michelle, Katie and Scott and two great grandchildren Avery Rose and Carter Douglas. She was proceeded in death by her husband Dave and her oldest son David. A special thanks to By Your Side and all the caregivers that helped us take care of mom this last year. She will be missed.
