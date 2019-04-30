Doris Jean Brinkley Woody, age 72, went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, April 14, 2019, with her husband of 54 years, Lee Woody, by her side.
Doris was born in Wellington, Texas, April 28, 1946 to Curt and Emma Jean Brinkley. Texas, the place she always referred to as Home.
Doris met Lee Woody while working on an Air Force base in Texas. They were married in June, 1964 and moved to Oregon that October. They eventually settled in Glide, Oregon, where they raised their family.
Doris had a heart of gold. She was the most beautiful woman inside and out. The humble type whos smile lit up a whole room. Doris loved like Jesus does and accepted every person who ever crossed her path. Doris loved her husband, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids more than life itself. She worked for 25 years at Linus Oakes Retirement, where she was a cook and kitchen manager.
Aside from her career at Linus Oakes, Doris took joy in a lifelong job of taking care of kids, whether they were her own children, grandchildren, or their friends who were always welcomed into her home. Doris treated every kid as though they were her own and cheered them on in life. She touched so many young lives, some of them that would not have made it without her, as she always encouraged them and helped them evolve into the strong people they are today.
Doris leaves behind her husband Lee Woody; daughter, Tracy Csernak of Glide; daughter, Teresa Pieske of Reedsport; son, Michael Woody of Myrtle Creek; 12 grandchildren, a few that she raised herself and would qualify as mama to them too; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Tammy; daughter-in-law, Cathy; brother, Jimmy; and her Mamma and Daddy.
She will be missed more than words or tears can ever express. Guardian angels were a special thing to her and now she is without a doubt looking down on all of us as our very own guardian angel.
There will be a memorial service held at the Winchester Bay RV Resort, 120 Marina Way, Winchester Bay, Oregon, May 5, 2019, at 12 p.m. This will be followed by a potluck.
