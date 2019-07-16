August 27, 1921 - July 2, 2019
Doris Claire (Long) Clark was born in McAllen, Texas, the daughter of Clare and Marguerite (Vogler) Long. She was the eldest of seven children. She lived in numerous places throughout the Midwest before graduating from Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins, Colorado in 1939. Doris married Earl Thurman Clark in Raton, New Mexico on September 9th, 1940, before eventually settling down in Roseburg after the 2nd World War in 1946. Doris and Earl were very active members of Westside Christian Church for over 60 years.
Doris was active in the Melrose and Riverdale Granges, The Hard of Hearing Association of Douglas County, Hayloft Squares square dance club, the SMART reading program and numerous other activities and organizations throughout her life. She was a Lockwood Motors and Doc Stewarts American Legion baseball fan. The Seattle Mariners are also missing a treasured fan. Doris was a rural mail carrier for over 25 years having carried all the rural routes in the Roseburg area and finally the Camas Valley route at the end of her career out of the Winston Post Office. She loved living in Roseburg; her family; her friends; her church; and her community activities.
Doris is survived by sons, Tom (Kathy); Don (Teresa); brother in-law, Mack Clark; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Earl; son, David (Butch); son, Wayne; daughter, Kathy; her parents; three brothers; and three sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Avenue with a pot luck to follow. Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. A private internment will be at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at 1670 SW 26th Street, Redmond, Oregon 97756. Email at 3cats@bendcable.com. In lieu of flowers, offerings or donations can be made in Doris's name to the Hard of Hearing Association of Douglas County and Westside Christian Church.
