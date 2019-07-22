Doris M. Cook, age 91, died at home Thursday, July 18, 2019, with her daughter at her side. Doris was born on March 30, 1928 in Los Angeles, California to Edward Sheff and Beulah M. (Gore) Sheff. An only child, she would constantly “escape” from the back yard to play with every child or pet on the block. Her many cousins were the closest she had to brothers and sisters, and always meant a great deal to her. They all stayed in touch for years at annual “Gore Family Picnics” and welcomed in the arrival of the next generation.
Doris grew up during the Depression and World War II and despite the great hardships and fears of the time, her parents always taught her fairness, integrity and kindness which she passed on to her own children. She forever remained deeply committed to doing right, no matter how large or small the decision. Simple pleasures were important and some of her fondest memories were going to Saturday movie double features with her father. She especially enjoyed musicals and anything with John Wayne. After graduating from Manual Arts High School, Doris began work at Bell Telephone Company in Los Angeles. In 1948, she and her parents moved to San Bernardino where, at the time, the air was better for her mother’s emphysema, and Doris transferred to the Riverside telephone office. It was there that she met a sweet young man named Thomas Cook who became the love of her life. They were married on Valentine’s Day 1954. Because of the play on their last names, Doris had a running joke that when she married, she went from management to labor.
When Doris was expecting her first child, she and “her Tommy” moved to their first real home in Rialto. When Edward was born, Doris became a full-time mother, homemaker and financial wizard, and in a few years a fourth member of the family arrived, daughter Jeannine. Family was always at the center of Doris’s life, and she was a fierce protector, a trustworthy confidant, wise counselor, able doctor, loving therapist and perfectly silly in all the appropriate situations. Her puns were the worst. Thomas was able to take early retirement in 1981, and the two of them began taking some of the long camping trips they had long dreamed of. Their favorite was when they drove the motorhome from Rialto all the way north to Alaska and back, a glorious 3 ½ month trip they talked about for years. Doris also was able to travel with Jeannine, including a long trip to Great Britain, staying in B&Bs and driving on the “wrong” side of the road from England through Scotland. Having smelled all that fresh air and trees after the smog and pollution of southern California, Thomas and Doris decided to move north to the Melrose area of Roseburg to enjoy country life and good neighbors.
Doris always had a great love of stories, from fairy tales and Bible stories as a little girl, to books and movies as an adult. Travel gave her something exciting to look forward to, new things to see and do, and best of all, the stories behind them. The stories were always so important to her because she thought if people would just understand one another, if she could just explain until they understood… then most of the problems would go away. A book in hand, her family around her, a dog beside her, the hope of travel to a new place ahead of her, faith in her heart and a view of the mountains through her window, that was her little slice of heaven. Oh, maybe also a couple of jelly donuts.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Cook in 2011. She is survived by her two children Jeannine Cook of Roseburg, and Edward Cook, and his wife Cindy Cook, of Sacramento, as well as her two dogs O’Riley and Sienna. The family would like to thank all the people of Mercy Hospice who were so kind and helpful, and also thanks to a very special caregiver Sabrina Smith; you helped us so much. Thank you all.
Mother, we will miss your hugs and listening ear and understanding heart. May you be at peace now and surrounded by God’s love. You will forever have ours.
A graveside service will be held at the Eden Cemetery in Melrose on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
