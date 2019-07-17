Doris Means a lifetime resident of Kinery Ranch, Yoncalla, OR passed away July 10, 2019 at the age of 92. The family will have a celebration of life held later at the Kinery Ranch in Yoncalla, OR. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
