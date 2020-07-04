DOROTHY ANN CHUBBUCK
Dorothy Ann Chubbuck, 88, of Roseburg, Ore. went to her Lord in heaven on June 24, 2020. Born on Aug. 22, 1931, in Randle, Wash., to parents Michael Max and Margaret Ann Kalbus Ogens, Dorothy graduated from Pacific Lutheran College (now University) in 1954 with a bachelors degree in education. After teaching, Dorothy married Richard Chubbuck in 1959, and they moved to Crescent City, Calif. to raise their two children.
Dorothy was an involved member of Grace Lutheran Church in Crescent City, and after the passing of her beloved husband in 2006, she moved closer to family in Roseburg, where she joined the congregation of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Dorothy loved keeping in touch with her many family and friends through letters, phone calls and visits. She enjoyed volunteering for her church and donated handmade quilts to anyone who needed them.
Dorothy is survived by her son David Chubbuck and his wife Sandy of Valrico, Fla.; daughter Ann Schneider of Roseburg, Ore.; grandchildren Nathan and Amber Chubbuck of Valrico, Fla.; Amy Klarup and her husband Kyle of Columbia, Md., and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 750 W. Keady Ct. in Roseburg, Ore. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy requested that contributions be made to Roseburg Rescue Mission, 752 SE Pine St.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wiers Mortuary Chapel in Crescent City.
