It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Dorothy (Dot) Mary Shelander. She left this world on August 2nd, 2019.
Mom was born on December 16th, 1935, in Canton, Ohio to Anthony and Mary Sirpilla, the fourth of six children. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1953. She married Jerry Vernia in 1957 and had four children; Mike Vernia, Terri (Vernia) Smith, Tammi (Vernia) Tamburrini and Linda (Vernia) Robinson.
We moved to Oregon from California in 1972, where shortly thereafter she started working for the State Police Office in Roseburg, OR. It is there that she met our step-dad Robert (Bob) Shelander. They married in 1984. They soon built their home in Dixonville, OR, where she would spend day after day puttering around in her kitchen, whipping up all kinds of delicious meals and snacks for us all. She truly loved cooking for her family as well as sewing, gardening and reading. We all have beautiful flannel quilts made with love by her. She was also quite an avid bowler in her younger years as well.
Upon retirement, they enjoyed traveling and working on their farm and spending time with family and friends.
Mom had the best laugh-she would laugh at anything! She was so easy to be around and to talk to, always giving you her best advice.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bob; her children Mike Vernia, Terri (Craig) Smith, Tammi (Tom) Tamburrini and youngest daughter, Linda Robinson; stepdaughter, Sharon (Ken) Norman; her grandchildren Ryan and Matt (Khwan) Smith, Kristina and Anthony Tamburrini, Brett (Liz) Lafreniere, Larry (Maily)Greenwood, Marcie (Patrick) Pilhofers, Misty (Michael) Cork, and Megan Nolen; 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly; her two beautiful sisters, Rose McBeth and Nancy Bedell, who were out here visiting with her when she passed.
She has a large family back East as well as in California. All of whom hold a special place in our hearts. We thank them for all of their love and support during this very difficult time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Sirpilla; and brothers, Art, John and Tony Sirpilla.
We hope you can join us in a Celebration of Life for our special mother. Caryn Hein has taken charge of putting this together for us and making sure that it is as beautiful as our mother was. Thank you, Caryn! It will be held at The Edenbower Event Center, 3510 NE Edenbower St., Roseburg, OR, on September 8th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Mom would love to have us all enjoy some of her favorite desserts while listening to her favorite music and sharing family photos and stories.
Her family would like to say THANK YOU to Mercy Hospice-The work you do is extraordinary and the support you provide is incredible! A very special thank you has to go to our step-dad, Bob. You took such great care of Mom, we know it wasn’t easy, especially towards the end. Your love and dedication to Mom was nothing short of amazing.
She was so incredibly special to us and such a tremendous loss in our family. She was the matriarch of our family.
A private family interment was held August 14, 2019, at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a charity of your choice in her name.
