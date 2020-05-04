Douglas ‘Doug’ Derreld Hart, age 88, of Glide, Oregon, was taken to his heavenly reward on April 22nd, 2020. He was the only child born to James and Luette (Wallerman) Hart, on December 18, 1931, in Wilbur, OR. He met and married the love of his life, Estella Emilji Harvey, February 4, 1951, in Wilbur, OR. Doug lived most of his life in Douglas County, OR.
He and his wife, Estella purchased acreage outside of Oakland in the early '60s and named it "Hart's Stump Ranch". He loved raising sheep and cattle, and walking on the ranch.
Doug worked at Wilbur Lumber for many years; at Hakanson Rock Pit as an equipment operator; and Ramey, and North Star as a welder and a logger from time to time.
He was a member of the Calapooia Free Methodist Church, but attended various churches wherever he lived. He traveled to Zaire, Africa with a church group to assist in building a hospital in 1980, and in England in 1982 with his wife, Estella to help rebuild a church. Doug loved helping people. He and his wife gave shelter to several foster children and were always first to help anyone.
Doug loved hunting, fishing, and camping. When Doug retired, he hiked several sections of the Pacific Crest Trail. He and his wife enjoyed many outdoor adventures all over the Western US as members of the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program (MMAPS).
Doug loved and enjoyed his family and friends. Each and every son, daughter-in-law and his grandchildren were so precious to him. He spent as much time as he could with them and attended many of their events. We loved how he always referred to his wife as his "girlfriend". Several of his adoring grandchildren love to tease him by calling him "Old Man Hart". He will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was a pillar of strength to his family and friends and loved and respected by so many people.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Estella; sons, James (Beth) of Oakland, OR, Lloyd (Nancy) of Oakland, OR, Thomas ( Belinda) Terrebonne, OR, William (Sandy) of Glide, OR; grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, James and Luette Hart, and great-granddaughter, Poppy Josephine Hart.
The family would like to thank CHI Mercy Hospice, the Glide paramedics, all his doctors for their care and compassion, and Rick's Medical Supply.
Arrangements have been made through Wilson's Chapel of The Roses. Burial will be at Wilbur Cemetery next to his parents. A celebration of Doug's life will be held in the future.
