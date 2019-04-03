Douglas Ray DeFea, age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 11, 2019. Doug was born to John and Maxine DeFea on April 12, 1957 in Dickinson, N.D. He was raised in Dickinson until 1965, when the family relocated to Roseburg, Oregon. He attended Green Elementary, Fremont Junior High, and graduated from Roseburg High in 1975.
He was confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church. During high school he was active in football, basketball and wrestling. He worked at the Coca Cola plant during and after high school. Then Doug moved to Texas with two friends to work in the oil fields. He was followed by Deborah Anderson and they were soon married. When the oil boom broke, they returned to Douglas County and settled in Glide, where he worked at Glide Lumber Mill for many years. In 1993, daughter Rachel, was born and became the love of Doug’s life.
Doug enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, playing pool, camping, hunting and especially trips to the Oregon coast. He also enjoyed the Douglas Speedway races where he participated in the jalopy races. He was known for his love of wearing bright colors and His Elvis Presley impersonations. We will miss Doug and his ever-present smile and loving heart.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, John DeFea and younger brother, Dick DeFea. He was soon followed in death by x-wife Deborah, on February 21, 2019. He is survived by daughter, Rachel DeFea and Kiefer; mother, Maxine DeFea; older brothers, Darryl and wife, Donna DeFea; Del and wife Candis DeFea; younger brother, Darwin DeFea and Dena; all of Douglas County; Aunt Caroline and Uncle Steve Olienyk of Florence, Oregon and Aunt Elaine Allen of Anaconda, Montana, as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at the Redeemer’s Youth Center, 718 W Lookingglass Rd, Roseburg OR.
