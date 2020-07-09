Dovie “Jolene” Shivers (Wecks, West), age 92, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by family.
Jolene was born in Duncan, OK, to parents Roy “Lester” Kelly and Dovie Kelly. Jolene’s warm smile always made guests feel welcome.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Johnnie Wilson Shivers, Ernest Wecks and Jack West; and children, Johnnie Duwayne Shivers and Barbara Ruth Shivers. She is survived by her beloved sister, Joyce Pierce and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. Tri-City Baptist and Burial 11 a.m. at Roseburg National Cemetery, section C, Row 17, Sight 13. Pastor Rick Smith of Tri-City Baptist will be officiating.
May the road rise up to meet you
May the wind be ever at your back
May the sun shine warm on your face
And the rain fall softly on your fields.
And, until we meet again,
May God hold you in the hollow of his hand!
-Anonymous
