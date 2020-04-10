Dr. Stanley B. Young passed away on April 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Betty, and their children Debbie, Jeff and Donna and their families.
Dr. Young practiced orthopedic surgery in Roseburg from 1972 to 1997, when he retired. He was active in the Roseburg community, served in Desert Storm, and was a loving husband, father, uncle, brother, and grandfather.
All those who knew Stan Young have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great man. He will be missed.
