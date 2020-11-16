Nov. 24, 1940 – Oct. 3, 2020
Duane was born in Eugene, OR, and moved to Madras, OR. He grew up on the Watson farm and graduated from Madras High School in 1958. He later graduated from OIT college in 1963 as a diesel mechanic in Klamath Falls, OR.
Duane married the love of his life Linda Louise Lynch Watson in 1963. They moved to Eugene, OR and had two children, Kevin Watson and Katrina Marie Watson. He went to work for Gunnerson Trucking for 10 yrs. He moved to Roseburg, OR, and worked for Bowman Distributing for seven years then worked for Whit-Log Trailers for 30 years. He retired and lived in Roseburg and Charleston, OR. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved to ride cutting horses, mud running, water skiing, playing in the snow, ride quads, camping and football.
Duane was preceded in death by parents Earl and Violet Watson and wife Linda lynch Watson. He is survived by siblings Ron Watson and wife Pat Watson; sister, Marna Hubert; children, Kevin Watson and wife Cecelia Watson, Katrina Hansen-Lane and husband Kevin Lane of Roseburg; grandchildren and families, Kylle, Savanah, Marek, and Maddox Hansen of Roseburg; Skyller, Nikki, Josiah and Jace Hansen of Roseburg; Josh, Deseree, Riley Watson of Portland; Krista, Dave, Jordan, Tyson, Teagan Watson of Portland; Megan, Mark Chavez and children Avery, Hanna and Lexi Lewis of Roseburg; Jared, Heather, Natalia, Landon, Colton Lane of Roseburg; Cory Watson of Portland; Nature and Kevin Jr. Watson; brother-in-law Pat, Chris, Lisa and Heather Lynch of Klamath Falls; nieces, Pam, Robyn and Ronda of Madras; and many great friends.
Duane is an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is deeply loved and missed.
A celebration of life will be held November 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Watson home at 1918 Wilbur Rd, Roseburg, OR 97470.
