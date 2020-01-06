Duane Edwin Osborn Jr., age 53, passed away Friday, December 20th 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 14th, 1966 to Duane Osborn Sr. and Margaret Osborn, growing up in Tri City with his parents and siblings.
He graduated from South Umpqua HS in 1985, known for his love of track and field, wrestling, and football. He was a supervisor at Roseburg Forest Products. Played softball locally, nicknamed “Chooch” for the way he ran around the bases. He coached football and baseball at Days Creek and at Canyonville. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting and fishing. He was a gifted musician and songwriter, and involved in local bands. He was a son, brother, father, husband, uncle, cousin, nephew, coach, and friend. People remember him as loyal, kind, gentle, and compassionate. He had an incredible sense of humor and cared immensely for his family and community. Duane was and is dearly loved and deeply missed by so many.
He is survived by his wife Brandy Osborn; children Bud and Desi Osborn; Jake, Zack, and Sam Danskine; mother Marge Osborn; siblings Angie Peterman, Mike, Joe, and Dena Wynegar, and Lezlie Fickes. He has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends who miss him as well.
All who knew and loved Duane are welcome to join in a celebration of life potluck, held on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at Riddle Open Bible Church’s auxiliary building (694 4th Avenue) at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.