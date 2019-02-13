Our beloved brother, uncle and friend, Duane Monroe Wilder passed away February 6, 2019, in Roseburg, Oregon.
Duane was proceeded in death by his father, Marvin Wilder and his mother, Lucille Wilder.
Duane resided in Sutherlin, OR, with his youngest brother, Timothy Wilder, whom alongside their sister, Linda Wilder served as caregivers for Duane for the past five years. Duane was a unique, spirited and often times determined man whom was admired by many including his niece, Miranda Singh, who Duane along with his mother, helped raise.
Duane was born in Roseburg, OR, June 17, 1948, with cerebral palsy, but Duane did not let the disability define him and he was never confined to a wheelchair, and with that blessing he lived his life as a dedicated woodsman and a dedicated son to his mother after his father’s passing in 1984. Duane was diagnosed with Cancer in 2015, and by the beginning of 2016, Duane received the good news of being in remission.
Duane leaves behind three brothers, Tim, Clint and Randy Wilder; as well as three sisters, Linda Wilder, Debbie Hammers, and Bonnie Newberry. Duane was also an uncle and great-uncle to well over a dozen nieces and nephews.
Duane’s final resting place will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Oakland, OR, next to his mother and father on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a small graveside service. A celebration of life will follow at the Yoncalla Assembly of God Church in Yoncalla, OR, at 2 p.m. All family and friends are encouraged to come and say farewell to our wonderful brother.
