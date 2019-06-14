Boss was born in Roseburg, OR, October 26th, 1926, to Dwight and Eve Morgan and died June 7th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Pete Engle, brother and partner Fred Engle, Rudy Morgan (Fuss), and Casey Morgan; sisters, Katherine Engle, Ruth Morgan (Swede)and Lois Lammey (Stupy). He is survived by his wife Valda (Peaches); sons, Dwight and Brett, Brett’s children, Marissa, Chase and Mattie; daughter, Suzanne, Suzanne’s child Britany; and great-granddaughter, Carla; sisters, Marian Heard, Joyce Roggi (Didget); and brother, Jack Morgan (Popeye).
Boss served as a MP in the Second World War. He returned home and went to work in the Family business. The Family owned a ranch and lumber mill in Flournoy valley. The ranch operation grew to over 3600 acres at one time with ranches in Flournoy Valley, Lookingglass, and Garden Valley. But, even with all that their main focus and income earner was logging which was always Bosses passion. The production levels Boss achieved day in and day out were and still are legendary. Boss truly loved his work and he was good at it.
The love of his life was his wife Peaches who teased him constantly and loved him dearly. I know it will be hard for my aunt Peaches and his children to go on without him. Men like my Uncle Boss are impossible to replace.
In conclusion, my Uncle Boss was a man’s man and a logger’s logger. He was tough as nails and could handle himself in any situation, but there was a kindness in his eyes and soul that was truly unique and we all miss him.
A funeral service will be held to remember Bosses life at the Lookingglass Church Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. All are invited.
