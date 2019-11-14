Earl LeRoy Harvey, age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on October 21st, 2019.
Leroy leaves behind his wife Charlene Harvey; daughters, Shannon Harvey and Erica Bell; and is proceeded in death by his son, Shane Harvey; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
LeRoy or ‘Papa’ as many called him was a hardworking man who never slowed down. As a young man, he worked as an oil rigger, logger, and rancher. LeRoy enjoyed the outdoors hunting, camping, and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Teasing and making people laugh, was his gift to those that he loved. One of a kind, no less.
At his request, there will be no service and family will celebrate his life together. “The best there is, the best there was, and the best there will ever be.” We will miss you, Papa!
