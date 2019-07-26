Born the sixth child of Axel and Mabel Wallman in Bowman, N.D., Earl was raised in nearby Rhame, N.D. on his father’s homesteaded land. As a boy, he enjoyed shooting rabbits and selling the furs fitted inside the helmets for the fighting men of WWII. This honed his skills and earned him elite shooting honors during his Naval basic training.
Joining the Navy in 1950, he was an engineer stationed on the USS Helena, the flagship of the Pacific fleet.
Earl met the love of his life, Shirley in Palm Springs. They headed north and settled on acreage outside of Oakland, Oregon. Together they had four children. Gentle at heart, Earl reared his children with integrity, teaching them the honor of a hard day’s work and providing for his family.
Never a man to sit down, this tireless worker raised livestock and worked as a Meat Cutter/Manager for 38 years.
Earl loved to be in his garden to the very end. He adored and was inseparable from his loving wife of nearly 59 years, and after retirement they loved to travel to Palm Springs and Parker, Arizona during the winter months.
A founding father at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sutherlin, Oregon, Earl was a driving force as they rebuilt the church in 2002 which had been damaged by fire.
Survived by his wife Shirley; children, Matthew and wife Connie, Paul and wife Kenette, Guy and wife Michelle, and Dawn and husband Larry; grandchildren, Owen, Zachary, Andrew, Evan, Abigail, Margaret, and Elias.
All are welcome to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sutherlin at 11 a.m., August 3, 2019, with a luncheon to follow, and a military honors ceremony at the Roseburg National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
