On January 28, 2019, Polly, age 92, passed away in her home to be with the Lord, her family was with her.
Polly was married to Ivan Buckle on April 16, 1944, in Gorman, TX. She lived in Kellogg, ID, for 21 years before moving to Winston, OR, in 1965. Polly had a lot of stories to tell, about her childhood and the 92 years she lived. She shared them with family and friends. She kept the family together through happy times and sad times.
Polly was survived by Judy Buckle-Ganoe; her husband, Dennis Ganoe of Portland, OR; Jane Chambers and her husband Frank Chambers; and their son, Ryan Chambers of Winston, OR; and Kathy Saunders and her husband Bob Saunders; and her children, Chad and Shanon and Grandchild Wilhelmina.
A memorial will be held on April 27, 2019, starting between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Winston Community Center. I would like to thank Taylors Family Mortuary for all the help they did for us. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.