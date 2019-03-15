Edith “Helen” Batson, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed from this life March 10, 2019, at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 24, 1924, to Harper Hunter, Sr. and Edith Scott Hunter in the rural community of Bellsburg, Dixon County, Tennessee.
In 1944, Edith married her childhood sweetheart, Charles Ward Batson. They were married for 67 years. Together they would serve as pastors, evangelists, and State Overseer for over 50 years. After retirement, they continued their ministries by acting as Pastor to the seniors in their local church. To describe Helen, the word “serve” would come to mind- she served her savior, her church, and her family. She was an example of a loving and loyal, wife. Since Charles’ death in 2011, she has resided at Callahan Court Memory Care Center.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Harper (Betty) Hunter, Jr. She is survived by her son, Dennis (Faye) Batson of Roseburg, OR; daughters, Beverly (Dave) Peterson of Salem, OR, and Jarenda (Garret) Peterson of Crawford, NE; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Our family wishes to express our sincere thanks to her pastor, Rev. Doyle Pooler, Bishop Jack Batson, Nashville, TN, Dr. Wm. Townsend and staff, Administration and staff at Callahan Court Memory Care, nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice Care and Andrew from Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. Our family has been truly blessed to have our mother cared for by so many caring, competent people.
