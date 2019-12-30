Edith went home to be with her Savior, Jesus on December 25th, 2019.
She was born Edith Levenia Hughes to parents Eugene and Goldie Hughes on December 2, 1935 in Grass Valley, California. On August 7, 1954, she and Albert Abrao were married and continued to reside in Grass Valley with their children until 1965, when the family moved to Coos Bay, OR. In 1970, the family moved from Coos Bay to Roseburg, where Edith was a stay at home mom and cared from her nine children and husband, Albert. She liked camping, going on drives with daughter, Lucy to take pictures, watching baseball, football and spending time with family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Albert; parents, Eugene and Goldie; as well as several siblings. She is survived by her six daughters and three sons, Allen (Kathy) Abrao, Lucy Abrao, Tony (Debbie) Abrao, Ellen (Fred) Hobson, Diane (Jerry) Palmer, Danny (Diane), Cindy (David) Strong, Kim (Marvin) Jordan, Tammy (Bill) Huntley; twenty-four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Tommy Hughes of Deary, ID.
Funeral services will be held on January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
